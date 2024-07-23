'Emily In Paris 4' Trailer Review: Emily Tries To Find The One Between Gabriel And Alfie

The 2:20 minute long trailer of ‘Emily In Paris 4’ introduces Emily Cooper as she deals with her flings and her career. She is finally single and is now ready to mingle with the “hot men” of Paris. She creates a new blunder at Savoir, and she is tasked with the responsibility to make things right. Amidst this, she gets caught up between Gabriel and Alfie once again. But the trailer ends on a cliffhanger as Emily finds herself walking to a new mystery man.