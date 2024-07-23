'Emily In Paris 4' Trailer Review: Emily Tries To Find The One Between Gabriel And Alfie

After three successful seasons, the much-awaited fourth season of ‘Emily In Paris’ is here. The trailer of the new season was released by the makers last night and it looks better than what the fans had anticipated. It gives a glimpse of what holds next for Emily as she juggles Paris, Savoir, and her love life. The trailer has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:20 minute long trailer of ‘Emily In Paris 4’ introduces Emily Cooper as she deals with her flings and her career. She is finally single and is now ready to mingle with the “hot men” of Paris. She creates a new blunder at Savoir, and she is tasked with the responsibility to make things right. Amidst this, she gets caught up between Gabriel and Alfie once again. But the trailer ends on a cliffhanger as Emily finds herself walking to a new mystery man.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Emily In Paris 4’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Emily In Paris 4’, one fan said, “I have the feeling she's choosing herself at the end. No Alfie, No Gabriel.” A second fan wrote, “I don't care what anyone says, this is my COMFORT show! Sure, it's campy and unrealistic, but I am so tired of the hardcore dramas, I LOVE me a fun rom-com light-hearted show like this.” A third fan commented, “Why do I feel that there’s going to be 3 love interests…”
‘Emily In Paris 4’, frankly speaking, looks better than the previous seasons. This season looks like it will have a perfect mix of drama and romance, without the romance bit outweighing the drama. The trailer hints that Emily might end up finding herself this season, and fans have been waiting for this moment for long. The series is well shot, and every frame has been composed well.
Created by Darren Star, this Lily Collins starrer will premiere with the first part of Season 4 on Netflix from August 15 onwards. The second part will premiere from September 12 onwards.