‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 First-Look Photos Out: Lily Collins, Ashley Park And Lucas Bravo To Reprise Their Roles

If you are a fan of ‘Emily in Paris’, then you must be aware that Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated next season of the popular series. While the season 3 finale ended with several unexpected twists, fans cannot wait to see the story taken forward in ‘Emily in Paris 4’. The last season ended up with Camille and Alfie seemingly going out of the picture, with Emily and Gabriel trying to come to terms with their feelings for each other.
Now adding to the excitement, Netflix has unveiled a first-look of the characters of ‘Emily In Paris 4’, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold. The post was captioned as, “MAGNIFIQUE! the first look at the cast of EMILY IN PARIS in season 4 is everything!!” Check them out here:
The first picture is a candid shot showing Collins enjoying a drink with Lucas Bravo, and the last season made Emily’s love for Bravo’s Gabriel evident. The second picture features Collins, in a yellow ensemble, posing with her on-screen best friend Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen. In the third picture, we see Collins with Lucien Leon Laviscount, who is set to reprise his role of Emily’s former boyfriend Alfie, who broke up with her in Season 3.
Other pictures feature Camille Razat, who is set to return as Camille in the fourth season of the show, apart from Collins work friends, Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).
Meanwhile, as per the Netflix synopsis of the upcoming story, “Emily has strong feelings for two men, but Gabriel is on the verge of becoming a father, and ex-boyfriend Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Unfortunately, Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together toward a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”
Now we cannot wait to know what the makers of ‘Emily In Paris 4’ have in store for the fans.