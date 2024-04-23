While Netflix has not released an official confirmation yet, co-chairman Ted Sarandos confirmed that ‘Emily In Paris Season 4’ will be released this year. This news was mentioned in the same report. The production for the new season has been slower than expected, which might mean that instead of its usual October release (like season 2), the release date could be pushed back to November or even December. Moreover, several other highly anticipated shows are set to premiere on Netflix in the latter half of 2024, including ‘Squid Game 2’, ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Outer Banks’, and more. This could potentially delay ‘Emily In Paris’ to avoid competition with these series.