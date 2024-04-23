After three successful seasons, there is an update about ‘Emily In Paris Season 4.’ The update which was long due has got fans excited. A recent report has revealed that Netflix has now disclosed the release window of the much anticipated fourth season of this Lily Collins starrer. The upcoming season promises to be a rollercoaster ride that will explore themes of love, career, and chaos.
According to a latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Emily In Paris Season 4’ will be available to stream on Netflix in the second half of this year. The report has mentioned that the release date can be between July to December. The streaming giant had recently revealed its list of upcoming titles for this year. Eagle-eyed fans had seen that ‘Emily In Paris’ did not receive a release date. This has caused some fans to speculate that the fourth installment might be released in 2025.
While Netflix has not released an official confirmation yet, co-chairman Ted Sarandos confirmed that ‘Emily In Paris Season 4’ will be released this year. This news was mentioned in the same report. The production for the new season has been slower than expected, which might mean that instead of its usual October release (like season 2), the release date could be pushed back to November or even December. Moreover, several other highly anticipated shows are set to premiere on Netflix in the latter half of 2024, including ‘Squid Game 2’, ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Outer Banks’, and more. This could potentially delay ‘Emily In Paris’ to avoid competition with these series.
‘Emily In Paris Season 3’ ended with Gabriel telling Emily Cooper that his girlfriend is expecting a child. Reports mention that the fourth season is expected to pick up from here and will delve more into the details of Gabriel’s girlfriend.