‘BRIDGERTON SEASON 3’ - May 16, 2024 (Part 1) and June 13, 2024 (Part 2)

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, the show is back for its third season and revolves around Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, she had decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to lead her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and is eager to win back her Penelope’s friendship.