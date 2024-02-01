If you wish to take your survival instincts with the much-awaited ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 and ‘Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver’ or face the unknown with ‘3 Body Problem’, streaming giant Netflix is all set to take you on a yearlong adventure. While Eddie Murphy is back on the beat in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’, Jennifer Lopez tries to save humanity in ‘Atlas’.
Watch: From Fresh Seasons Of ‘Emily In Paris’, ‘Bridgerton’ To ‘Squid Game 2’, Check Out Netflix’s 2024 Slate
It’s 2024, and Netflix is back with fresh movies, new shows, and new games for fans around the world.
Not just that, fresh seasons of ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘Bridgerton’, and ‘The Diplomat’ are all part of Netflix’s slate of 2024. And that’s not all. Check out the list of shows and movies you can expect in 2024 on Netflix:
‘SQUID GAME S2’
‘Squid Game’ is the story of a group of contestants who risk their lives to win a mysterious survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize. After its premiere in 2021, the series turned out to be a global phenomenon. The second season will follow Gi-hun as he gives up his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 and the new cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji.
‘DAMSEL’ - March 8, 2024
While a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, she ends up realising that the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Set up in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she needs to use her wits and will to survive.
‘EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 4’
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily lands up at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. She will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, both at work and in her romantic life, while she immerses herself in the twists and turns that life in Paris provides.
‘BRIDGERTON SEASON 3’ - May 16, 2024 (Part 1) and June 13, 2024 (Part 2)
From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, the show is back for its third season and revolves around Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, she had decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to lead her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and is eager to win back her Penelope’s friendship.
‘REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER’ - April 19, 2024
The epic saga of Kora continues, and the surviving warriors prepare to sacrifice everything, as they fight alongside the people of Veldt. Together, they defend a once peaceful village, which is a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. Amidst all that, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.
‘ATLAS’
Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) is a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst, and she has a distrust of artificial intelligence. She joins a mission to capture a renegade robot but she shares a mysterious past with it. Now she can only save the future of humanity from AI by trusting it.
So, from fresh films to exciting shows, Netflix’s 2024 lineup promises to be a thrilling ride!