‘Squid Game’ Star Park Hae-soo, ‘Iris’ Actress Kim Tae-hee Set To Join American Series 'Butterfly'

After earning high praise and acclaim as well as an Emmy nomination for his standout performance in ‘Squid Game,’ Park Hae-soo went on to expand his international presence by securing the lead role in the acclaimed series ‘Narco-Saints.’ The versatile actor is now confirmed to star as a recurring guest in 'Butterfly.' Confirming this, his agency stated, "He plans to add impact to the series as he carries out English lines in ‘Butterfly.’”