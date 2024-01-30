On January 30, Variety reported that two big South Korean stars are confirmed to feature in the spy thriller series 'Butterfly,' which is set to be headlined and produced by Daniel Dae Kim.
‘Squid Game’ Star Park Hae-soo, ‘Iris’ Actress Kim Tae-hee Set To Join American Series 'Butterfly'
Renowned South Korean actors Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee are set to make their Hollywood debut.
The renowned names are Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee, who have officially joined the cast of the series, and will be making their Hollywood debut. Actress Reina Hardesty was cast in December 2023. Amazon Prime Video announced the series order for 'Butterfly' in May 2023, committing to only six episodes.
The show is adapted from the BOOM! Studios graphic novel, which has the same name, and is created by Arash Amel, co-written by Amel and Marguerite Bennett, with visuals by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone.
After earning high praise and acclaim as well as an Emmy nomination for his standout performance in ‘Squid Game,’ Park Hae-soo went on to expand his international presence by securing the lead role in the acclaimed series ‘Narco-Saints.’ The versatile actor is now confirmed to star as a recurring guest in 'Butterfly.' Confirming this, his agency stated, "He plans to add impact to the series as he carries out English lines in ‘Butterfly.’”
Simultaneously, Kim Tae-hee, known for her roles in popular Korean dramas such as 'Hi Bye, Mama!,' 'Stairway to Heaven,' among many others, has officially announced her participation in the action-thriller show as conveyed by her agency, which stated, “Kim Tae-hee decided to star in ‘Butterfly.’”
According to the official logline, the series will be “centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”
However, the release date of the series has not yet been revealed.