'Squid Game' Star Park Hae-soo To Lead Netflix Movie 'Great Flood'

"Squid Game" star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film "Great Flood".

The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth where a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival from inside a flooding apartment.

"Great Flood " will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April’s spy-action film "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations".

The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in smash hit drama series "Squid Game", most recently starred in the South Korean remake of "Money Heist".

The show, titled "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area", featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin.

Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series "Our Beloved Summer", where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of "Parasite" fame.

