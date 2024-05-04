Watch Announcement: 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 To Release In Two Parts; Lily Collins Announces Official Release Dates

Season 4 picks off from where the previous season left off. The story will resume after a dramatic cliff-hanger, leaving Emily’s romantic life in turmoil. With Camille and Gabriel’s wedding plans disrupted and Alfie’s sudden departure, Emily faces a pivotal moment in her personal life. Balancing her love life and career aspirations, she comes across obstacles and surprises every step of the way. As secrets emerge and relationships are tested, Emily and her friends prepare for an emotional rollercoaster ahead.