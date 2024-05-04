Watch Announcement: 'Emily In Paris' Season 4 To Release In Two Parts; Lily Collins Announces Official Release Dates

Mark your calendars for two different dates as ‘Emily in Paris’ will be releasing in a two-part format! Lily Collins has treated fans to a sneak peek of the eagerly awaited Season 4 of the popular series. In a playful teaser featuring the cast, Collins hints at the upcoming Roman adventures of her titular character. Alongside the excitement, she has also revealed the summer release date for the latest season of the show.
Netflix released a video featuring the cast of the show summarizing their beloved show in no more than three words. The clip was captioned, “bonjour! Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 premieres on august 15 and part 2 on september 12 (sic).” Take a look here:
Advertisement
Season 4 picks off from where the previous season left off. The story will resume after a dramatic cliff-hanger, leaving Emily’s romantic life in turmoil. With Camille and Gabriel’s wedding plans disrupted and Alfie’s sudden departure, Emily faces a pivotal moment in her personal life. Balancing her love life and career aspirations, she comes across obstacles and surprises every step of the way. As secrets emerge and relationships are tested, Emily and her friends prepare for an emotional rollercoaster ahead.
After months of anticipation regarding the release date, this announcement finally provides clarity. Season 4 concluded filming in April 2024, heightening fans’ excitement about returning to the enchanting world of fashion and romance.
Advertisement
‘Emily in Paris’ captured the hearts of audiences all across the globe with its delightful humour, breath-taking depiction of Parisian landscape, and, of course, Emily’s fashion sense, that served as an inspiration for many. As fans eagerly await the show’s return, the teaser provides exciting previews of the upcoming season. Season 4 guarantees to deliver an enthralling journey from beginning to end.
So, save the dates for August 15 and September 12, 2024!