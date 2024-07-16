Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif

Welcome to the live entertainment blog! We provide you real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Jul 2024, 01:42:28 pm IST Bollywood News LIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif Bollywood News LIVE: Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif with a special post on instagram. Read The Full Story

16 Jul 2024, 01:12:43 pm IST Bollywood News LIVE: Ulajh Trailer is out Bollywood News LIVE: 'Ulajh' is the story of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots, who finds herself entangled in a perilous conspiracy far from homeThe movie is directed by National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

16 Jul 2024, 01:02:47 pm IST Bollywood News Live: Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration in 'King' ? Bollywood News Live: Amitabh Bachchan drops hints suggesting that his son Abhishek Bachchan may join Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie ‘King’ by his tweet. Read The Full Story

16 Jul 2024, 12:39:05 pm IST Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romit Raaj replaced Shivam Khajuria

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shivam Khajuria, known as Rohit Poddar in the show is replaced by Romit Raaj. Romit Raj and Shivam Khaju

16 Jul 2024, 12:22:09 pm IST Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: The 'Manorathangar' trailer has been released Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Manorathangar' is an anthology series consisting of nine different episodes based on Nair’s short stories. Its cast is Mammootty, Anumol, Fahadh Faasil, Mohanlal, Durga Krishna, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Madhoo, Nadhiya, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Nedumudi Venu. Read The Full Story

16 Jul 2024, 12:08:12 pm IST Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her life Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'The Family Man' actress opens up about her journey about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her diagnosis of myositis. Read The Full Story

16 Jul 2024, 12:08:12 pm IST Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Asha Parekh on marriage rumours with Shammi Kapoor and strained ties with Shatrughan Sinha Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Asha Parekh clarified that the marriage rumors with Shammi Kapoor were false. She also addressed her strained relationship with Shatrughan Sinha. Read The Full Story

16 Jul 2024, 12:08:12 pm IST Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Soldier 2' shooting will start in 2025 Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the sequel to the 1998 action thriller 'Soldier' will begin shooting in 2025. While the script is being finalized but the cast is yet to be determined. Read The Full Story