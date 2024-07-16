Bollywood News LIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif
Bollywood News LIVE: Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif with a special post on instagram.
Bollywood News LIVE: Ulajh Trailer is out
Bollywood News LIVE: 'Ulajh' is the story of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots, who finds herself entangled in a perilous conspiracy far from homeThe movie is directed by National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.
Bollywood News Live: Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration in 'King' ?
Bollywood News Live: Amitabh Bachchan drops hints suggesting that his son Abhishek Bachchan may join Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie ‘King’ by his tweet.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romit Raaj replaced Shivam Khajuria
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Shivam Khajuria, known as Rohit Poddar in the show is replaced by Romit Raaj.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: The 'Manorathangar' trailer has been released
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Manorathangar' is an anthology series consisting of nine different episodes based on Nair’s short stories. Its cast is Mammootty, Anumol, Fahadh Faasil, Mohanlal, Durga Krishna, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Madhoo, Nadhiya, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Nedumudi Venu.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her life
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'The Family Man' actress opens up about her journey about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her diagnosis of myositis.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Asha Parekh on marriage rumours with Shammi Kapoor and strained ties with Shatrughan Sinha
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Asha Parekh clarified that the marriage rumors with Shammi Kapoor were false. She also addressed her strained relationship with Shatrughan Sinha.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Soldier 2' shooting will start in 2025
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: Producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the sequel to the 1998 action thriller 'Soldier' will begin shooting in 2025. While the script is being finalized but the cast is yet to be determined.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: The first look of 'Stranger Things' season 5 has been released
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: The most awaited season, Behind-The-Scenes has been released. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has hinted that this final season will be the best one yet, promising an intense and satisfying conclusion to the series.