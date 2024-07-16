Art & Entertainment

Ramesh Taurani Shares Big Update About 'Soldier 2', Confirms Sequel Will Start Shoot In 2025

In a recent interview, Ramesh Taurani confirmed 'Soldier 2.' He said that the film will go on the floors in 2025.

X
Ramesh Taurani, Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta in 'Soldier' Photo: X
info_icon

When Ramesh Taurani announced that he had started working on ‘Soldier 2’, fans could not contain their excitement. The producer had worked on the 1998 film ‘Soldier’ which proved to be a breakthrough film for Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol. Amidst the sequel talks, Taurani has now confirmed that the film will go on floors in 2025.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ramesh Taurani shared important updates about ‘Soldier 2.’ The producer confirmed that ‘Soldier 2’ is in the works. He said, “We’re definitely making a sequel to Soldier. We will begin shooting for the film next year.” However, Taurani did not confirm if Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta would reprise their roles for the sequel.

He also revealed that he has not confirmed the cast for the sequel as of now. He continued, “We aren’t sure about the cast yet. Depends on how the story shapes, we will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be a part of it.” Taurani had earlier mentioned that he wants to create a ‘Soldier’ franchise, and his plans will see the light of the day soon.

In the same conversation, Taurani revealed that he had cast Zinta for ‘Kya Kehnaa’ initally, but ‘Soldier’ ended up being her debut film. He added, “We had signed her for ‘Kya Kehnaa’ first, but it was released late. While we were making it, ‘Soldier’ which was a very big film for us was also going on floors. And we ended up casting her in ‘Soldier’ as well.”

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, ‘Soldier’ revolves around the story of a man who arrives in Australia to seek vengeance. The action thriller marked the first of the many collaborations between Abbas-Mustan and Deol. The film was the second highest-grossing film of 1998 after ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

