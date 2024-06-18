Art & Entertainment

'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Lakshya' will re-release in theatres on June 21. The film has clocked 20 years today.

Instagram
'Lakshya' to re-release in theatres Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Lakshya' (2004), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta have turned 20 years on Tuesday, June 18. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer is re-releasing in theatres this week on June 21. On its 20th anniversary, director Farhan Akhtar announced the news on social media.

Taking to his Instagram and X handles, Farhan shared a video of the film and wrote, "Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June (sic)."

Hrithik and Preity also shared the same post on their respective social media handles.

In a statement, while talking about the re-release of 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar, said, "This week ‘Lakshya’ celebrates its 20th anniversary and it’s our pleasure to bring it to select PVR INOX theatres for you to experience. There has been no greater reward than seeing the impact of this film on society''. He added, ''I thank all collaborators for putting their hearts and souls into its making. The re-release on this 20th milestone makes this anniversary all the more special for us and I hope for you, the audience."

Hrithik Roshan played the protagonist Karan Shergill in 'Lakshya', while Preity Zinta played a journalist and Hrithik's love interest. Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani played pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil war, 'Lakshya' is about a aimless and irresponsible young man (played by Roshan) who unwillingly joins Indian Army, later becomes passionate and motivated and finds a purpose in life and become a battlefield hero. It has been 20 years since its release, still the movie holds a special place in the hearts of the movie lovers.

Though the movie didn't do well at the box office, over the years it has received a lot of love and appreciation.

Are you excited to watch 'Lakshya' in theatres this Friday? Do let us know.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  2. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  3. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. As Novelist Arundhati Roy Faces Prosecution Under UAPA, What Lies Ahead?
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  3. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  4. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  5. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
Sports News
  1. Boston Celtics' NBA Title Win Will Be Remembered For The Rest Of My Life, Says Jayson Tatum
  2. EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
  4. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions