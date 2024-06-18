'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer

'Lakshya' (2004), starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta have turned 20 years on Tuesday, June 18. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer is re-releasing in theatres this week on June 21. On its 20th anniversary, director Farhan Akhtar announced the news on social media.
Taking to his Instagram and X handles, Farhan shared a video of the film and wrote, "Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June (sic)."
Hrithik and Preity also shared the same post on their respective social media handles.
In a statement, while talking about the re-release of 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar, said, "This week ‘Lakshya’ celebrates its 20th anniversary and it’s our pleasure to bring it to select PVR INOX theatres for you to experience. There has been no greater reward than seeing the impact of this film on society''. He added, ''I thank all collaborators for putting their hearts and souls into its making. The re-release on this 20th milestone makes this anniversary all the more special for us and I hope for you, the audience."
Hrithik Roshan played the protagonist Karan Shergill in 'Lakshya', while Preity Zinta played a journalist and Hrithik's love interest. Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani played pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil war, 'Lakshya' is about a aimless and irresponsible young man (played by Roshan) who unwillingly joins Indian Army, later becomes passionate and motivated and finds a purpose in life and become a battlefield hero. It has been 20 years since its release, still the movie holds a special place in the hearts of the movie lovers.
Though the movie didn't do well at the box office, over the years it has received a lot of love and appreciation.
Are you excited to watch 'Lakshya' in theatres this Friday? Do let us know.