'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Producer Ramesh Taurani Reveals Pashmina Roshan Got Her Role On Merit And Not Nepotism

Producer Ramesh Taurani revealed that Pashmina Roshan got the role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' on her merit. The debutant actor is Hrithik Roshan's cousin.

Pashmina Roshan
Ahead of the release of the remake of Ken Ghosh’s 2003 movie ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, the buzz around the film is increasing with each passing day. Fans of the movie are particularly excited to see how the new cast will be faring in the remake. Amidst this cast, Pashmina Roshan is the most talked about actor. It has been speculated that she got the role because she is actor Hrithik Roshan’s cousin. In a latest interview, producer Ramesh Taurani mentioned that she got the role solely based on her merit.

In a conversation with Forbes, Ramesh Taurani revealed that he had shortlisted 15 girls for the role including Pashmina Roshan. The producer said that neither her father Rajesh Roshan nor Hrithik Roshan had called him to consider Pashmina for the role. He said, “We had no idea who she was. Pashmina was one of the 15 girls we shortlisted; we had no idea who she was. When we started doing her contracts, we found out she was a Roshan. I had worked extensively with her father Rajesh Roshan, but he never called, asking me to consider her.”

The producer mentioned how merit dictates success and opportunities in Bollywood. He added, “Neither did Hrithik, who has a rapport with me. Merit matters more than anything in this industry, whether you’re an outsider or a nepo kid. If you see from the ’80s to now, there are some actors who haven’t succeeded despite their lineage. With the original ‘Ishq Vishk’, we launched Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala. Shahid is a superstar today! Shenaz was also flooded with offers after the film. We are keen to do more movies with these kids too.”

Taurani said that he wanted new faces in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound.’ He revealed that it took the team five rounds of auditions to finally choose the actors for the roles. Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the movie is being helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. The movie is set to release in cinemas on June 21.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound'
'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Teaser Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal Start Pyaar Ka Second Round

BY Prateek Sur

