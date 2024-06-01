In a conversation with Forbes, Ramesh Taurani revealed that he had shortlisted 15 girls for the role including Pashmina Roshan. The producer said that neither her father Rajesh Roshan nor Hrithik Roshan had called him to consider Pashmina for the role. He said, “We had no idea who she was. Pashmina was one of the 15 girls we shortlisted; we had no idea who she was. When we started doing her contracts, we found out she was a Roshan. I had worked extensively with her father Rajesh Roshan, but he never called, asking me to consider her.”