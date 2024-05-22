Art & Entertainment

Actor Rohit Saraf: ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Is Not A Remake Or Sequel Of 'Ishq Vishk'

Actor Rohit Saraf, who will be seen playing the lead role in “Ishq Vishk Rebound”, on Tuesday said the upcoming film is neither a sequel nor a remake of Shahid Kapoor-starrer movie of the same name.

Rohit Saraf Photo: Instagram
The 2003 romantic-comedy, “Ishq Vishk” marked the acting debut of Kapoor. The film was a sleeper hit and received positive reviews from critics and audiences, particularly for its soundtrack.

The first film was directed by Ken Ghosh and it also featured Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala opposite Kapoor. Marathi filmmaker Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed “Ishq Vishk Rebound”.

"It is not a remake or sequel of ‘Ishq Vishk’. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it’s a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” Saraf told reporters here at a promotional event of the film.

The actor said it is a rare opportunity for a young actor to feature in a film like this.

"I don’t want to dilute that by putting pressure on myself. There are people around me talking about the pressure, now I feel I should start taking the pressure," he said.

The new version of the title track of ‘Ishq Vishk’, which was launched on Tuesday, features Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

Saraf, who shot to fame with Netflix romantic comedy series “Mismatched” and has also featured in films like “Ludo”, “The Sky is Pink” and the Hindi version of “Vikram Vedha”, said he has grown up listening to ‘Ishq Vishk’ song and it’s “bizarre” to now feature in the new version of the song.

“It is a dream come true; it (title song) has a legacy. I’m still a fan boy over what Shahid did in the song and to be able to do that is sheer blessing.”

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, said she is proud of her family's filmmaking legacy and understands that it comes with certain expectations.

"The pride, the luck, their support and advice is what I’ve but the pressure is to live up to their advice, to their (body of) work and make a place for myself in the industry and in the hearts of the audience,” Pashmina said.

The newcomer also said that Hrithik advised her to stay “authentic” with her performance as an actor.

“Bring authenticity to what you do, give your hundred percent as an actor, and if you do these two things, you are set. This is the main advice that he keeps giving and I hope I’ve lived up to his expectations,” Pashmina added.

“Ishq Vishk Rebound” also stars Jibraan Khan, best known for his work as a child artist in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, and Naila Grewal of “Mamla Legal Hai” fame.

Khan said bagging a film like “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is a dream come true moment for him.

“It has taken me a long time (to reach here). When I auditioned for the film, Ramesh Taurani ji (producer) said, ‘we would want to have you in the film’. I was very happy. I’m a big lover of romantic Hindi cinema.

I’m a 90s kid, I’ve grown up watching romantic films. To do a film like this is a dream come true, I hope we can make more of these. I feel we need lighter moments, song, and dance, and a lot of love. I’m thankful to the producer and director for giving me the opportunity,” he said.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is set to release in theatres on June 21.

