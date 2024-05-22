Art & Entertainment

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Fought Like Siblings On 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Sets

Actor Rohit Saraf, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', revealed that he and actress Pashmina Roshan fought like siblings on the sets of the film.

Instagram
Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rohit was at the launch of the film's title track on Tuesday along with his co-actors at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actors interacted with the media and shared their experience of working on the film.

Talking about his equation with Pashmina, Rohit told the media: "I and Pashmina fought like siblings during the making of the film. That's the last thing you would want as co-actors in a film about love and romance."

He then jokingly said that the producers were tensed looking at the off-camera equation between him and Pashmina.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound', directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, is produced by Ramesh Taurani &amp; Jaya Taurani.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 21.

