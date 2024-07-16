Back in 2021, it was announced that many veteran actors from the Malayalam film industry were going to come together for a star-studded project. The project had generated significant buzz back then because the actors were going to unite on the screen for an anthology film that would be based on the stories by M T Vasudevan Nair. The trailer of this series – ‘Manorathangal’ - was released recently. It has already become the talk of the town.