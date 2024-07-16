Back in 2021, it was announced that many veteran actors from the Malayalam film industry were going to come together for a star-studded project. The project had generated significant buzz back then because the actors were going to unite on the screen for an anthology film that would be based on the stories by M T Vasudevan Nair. The trailer of this series – ‘Manorathangal’ - was released recently. It has already become the talk of the town.
The 1:46 minute trailer of ‘Manorathangal’ opens with a shot of Kamal Haasan introducing the series. The actor praises M T Vasudevan Nair and the trailer cuts to give a glimpse of the stories. Mohanlal’s segment has been shot in black and white and he is seen pulling logs in a river. Mammootty, on the other hand, is seen seated in a car as he drives away from the city. Fahadh Faasil is seen in a snowy hill station reading a letter.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Manorathangal’ here.
The trailer of ‘Manorathangal’ has fetched over a million views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Wow!! Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal, Fahad Faasil, and Mammooty, all of Indians best actors in one movie.” A second fan commented, “Only in the Malayalam Industry does every biggest star come together for their industry to create wonders and take next level.” A third fan said, “Waiting for a great comeback of Ranjith with the Class Combo Mammookka and Ranjith.”
The trailer looks promising as it is based on the stories by Nair. Every story looks like it will promise a twist and turn that no one saw coming. Additionally, the talented cast of the series has elevated the show. Every actor has delivered an earnest performance, and it is evident in the snippets of the stories. It can be expected that the stories will also delve into interesting topics and themes.
‘Manorathangal’ stars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Joy Mathew, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Nadiya Moidu, Kailash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Ranji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Ishit Yamini, Naseer Sanskranthy, Indrajith, and Aparna Balamurali. The nine-episode anthology has been directed by several directors - Priyadarshan, Ranjth, Shayamprasad, Aswathy V Nair, Mahesh Narayanan, Jayarajan Nair, Santosh Sivan, and Rathish Ambat. The anthology will be available to stream on Zee5 from onwards.