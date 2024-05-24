Popular Kannada actor Raj B Shetty has shared the screen with Mammootty in ‘Turbo.’ The movie is being hailed for the screen presence of these two actors and how they complement each other on the screen despite battling it out against each other. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how superstar Mammootty helped him while shooting for a particularly difficult scene in ‘Turbo.’
In a conversation with The News Minute, Raj B Shetty talked about working with Mammootty in ‘Turbo.’ He recalled how on the first day of the shoot, he was given Tamil dialogues as he played a Tamil character. He mentioned that it took him a lot of effort to learn the dialogues. He said, “Mammootty sir and I have a few sequences in which we come face-to-face. But I had to shoot a big scene on my very first day on the sets and that involved him as well. I play a Tamilian named Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and I was originally given lines or dialogues in Tamil. Since I don’t speak Tamil, I had to put in a lot of effort to learn the lines and show up.”
Shetty revealed that the director changed the lines to Malayalam. He revealed that it was the scene where Mammootty does not say anything but stares at him. He mentioned that the scene was nerve-wracking, and he was nervous, but Mammootty helped him get comfortable. He continued, “It was an intimidating experience initially. Even though I am comfortable speaking Malayalam, having to learn all those many lines in like 5 minutes was still a tall ask. But sir knew I was uncomfortable, so he picked up the script and mouthed the dialogue to ease me into the scene. After that small collaborative effort, it was plain sailing for me because I realized he wanted to help me.”
Directed by Vysakh, ‘Turbo’ has been produced by Mammootty under his company – Mammootty Kampany. The movie also stars Sunil and Anjana Jayaprakash in key roles.