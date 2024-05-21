At the promotional event of ‘Turbo’ in Dubai, Mammootty talked about how and why the Malayalam film industry can deliver hits and appeal to the audience. He mentioned how the audience has rejected ‘bad films’ and they want to watch only the ‘good’ films. Attributing this winning streak to the audience, Mammootty said, “The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve.”