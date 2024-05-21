South Cinema

Mammootty On How The Malayalam Film Industry Is Delivering Hits: Our Audiences Support And Watch Good Cinema

At a recent media interaction, Mammootty talked about how the Malayalam film industry is constantly delivering hits. The actor will be next seen in 'Turbo.'

Mammootty Photo: X
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is showing no signs of slowing down. After starting this year with ‘Abraham Ozler’, and ‘Bramayugam’, the actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Turbo’. The actor is going around promoting the film ahead of its release. In a recent media interaction, he talked about how the Malayalam film industry is continuing to deliver hits as the other film industries struggle to find their footing.

At the promotional event of ‘Turbo’ in Dubai, Mammootty talked about how and why the Malayalam film industry can deliver hits and appeal to the audience. He mentioned how the audience has rejected ‘bad films’ and they want to watch only the ‘good’ films. Attributing this winning streak to the audience, Mammootty said, “The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve.”

The actor said that Malayalam filmmakers have understood the audience. He also mentioned how the audience wants ‘quality’ films. He continued, “We are currently experiencing a good phase with the arrival of consecutive quality films because our audiences support and watch good cinema. Look at other languages/industries; they are failing because they don’t understand their audience. The audience completely controls cinema.”

‘Turbo’ is set to release in cinemas on May 23. Helmed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the movie is bankrolled by Mammootty under the banner of his Mammootty Kampany. The film features ace Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Bindu Panicker in key roles. This film will be the actor’s mass entertainment film after ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ which was released in 2022.

