'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama

The trailer of ‘Turbo’ opens with gripping music that feels like adrenaline is being pumped into your veins. From the looks of it, the movie promises to be as massy as it can get. It’s fascinating to see 72-year-old Mammootty engaging in jaw-dropping and gravity-defying action sequences. Additionally, the screen presence of Mammootty and Raj B Shetty is something that will definitely keep the audience hooked. Reacting to the trailer of the film, one fan said, “This is totally unexpected from Mamooka… Very happy to see that Mamooka collaborating with Sunil (Telugu) and Raj (Kannada) in this promising project. Hope to see another blockbuster for the Malayalam industry.” A second fan wrote, “Raj Shetty is ultimate.” A third fan commented, “Wow mammootty sir, Raj B Shetty and Sunil what a combination waiting eagerly.”