South Cinema

'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama

Starring Mammootty and Raj B Shetty, the trailer for 'Turbo' is here. The movie is set to release on May 23.

YouTube
Mammootty in 'Turbo' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Superstar Mammootty is all set to make 2024 his year. After his phenomenal performances in ‘Abraham Ozler’ and ‘Bramayugam’, the actor is all set to bring his third film of the year to the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Turbo.’ He is back in his high-octane avatar. Recently, the makers of ‘Turbo’ released the trailer, and it has already become the talk of the town.

The 2:13 minute-long trailer of ‘Turbo’ opens with a shot of a car almost ramming itself into a container truck. The trailer progresses and the characters start talking about someone named Turbo. Giving Mammootty the fantastic entry that he deserves, he is shown flashing his iconic smile. He is, then, introduced as Turbo Jose. With high-octane action sequences, Turbo is all set to have a face-off with Vertivel (played by Raj B Shetty). The trailer does not reveal why they are up in arms, but it gives a glimpse of all the action and stunts that will form a major part of this film.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Turbo’ here.

The trailer of ‘Turbo’ opens with gripping music that feels like adrenaline is being pumped into your veins. From the looks of it, the movie promises to be as massy as it can get. It’s fascinating to see 72-year-old Mammootty engaging in jaw-dropping and gravity-defying action sequences. Additionally, the screen presence of Mammootty and Raj B Shetty is something that will definitely keep the audience hooked. Reacting to the trailer of the film, one fan said, “This is totally unexpected from Mamooka… Very happy to see that Mamooka collaborating with Sunil (Telugu) and Raj (Kannada) in this promising project. Hope to see another blockbuster for the Malayalam industry.” A second fan wrote, “Raj Shetty is ultimate.” A third fan commented, “Wow mammootty sir, Raj B Shetty and Sunil what a combination waiting eagerly.”

Directed by Vysakh, ‘Turbo’ stars Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Sunil, Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, Bindu Panicker, Amina Nijam, Kabeer Singh Duhan, and Niranjana Anoop in lead roles. The movie has been produced by Mammootty Kampany. It is set to release on May 23.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  2. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  4. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  5. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth