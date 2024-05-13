'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama

Superstar Mammootty is all set to make 2024 his year. After his phenomenal performances in ‘Abraham Ozler’ and ‘Bramayugam’, the actor is all set to bring his third film of the year to the audience. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Turbo.’ He is back in his high-octane avatar. Recently, the makers of ‘Turbo’ released the trailer, and it has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:13 minute-long trailer of ‘Turbo’ opens with a shot of a car almost ramming itself into a container truck. The trailer progresses and the characters start talking about someone named Turbo. Giving Mammootty the fantastic entry that he deserves, he is shown flashing his iconic smile. He is, then, introduced as Turbo Jose. With high-octane action sequences, Turbo is all set to have a face-off with Vertivel (played by Raj B Shetty). The trailer does not reveal why they are up in arms, but it gives a glimpse of all the action and stunts that will form a major part of this film.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Turbo’ here.
The trailer of ‘Turbo’ opens with gripping music that feels like adrenaline is being pumped into your veins. From the looks of it, the movie promises to be as massy as it can get. It’s fascinating to see 72-year-old Mammootty engaging in jaw-dropping and gravity-defying action sequences. Additionally, the screen presence of Mammootty and Raj B Shetty is something that will definitely keep the audience hooked. Reacting to the trailer of the film, one fan said, “This is totally unexpected from Mamooka… Very happy to see that Mamooka collaborating with Sunil (Telugu) and Raj (Kannada) in this promising project. Hope to see another blockbuster for the Malayalam industry.” A second fan wrote, “Raj Shetty is ultimate.” A third fan commented, “Wow mammootty sir, Raj B Shetty and Sunil what a combination waiting eagerly.”
Directed by Vysakh, ‘Turbo’ stars Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Sunil, Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, Bindu Panicker, Amina Nijam, Kabeer Singh Duhan, and Niranjana Anoop in lead roles. The movie has been produced by Mammootty Kampany. It is set to release on May 23.