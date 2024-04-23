Talking about his experience of working with these three powerhouses of talent, the actor recalled, “When I see each of them perform individually – it’s not like I understand their process or method – but I understand how they’re so sincere in front of the camera. They’re very honest. And that’s because they purely believe that everyone’s equal in front of the camera. Whether it’s Rajini sir, or Kamal sir, or Mammukka… They come and they explore the scene, they consult the other actors, and there’s a discussion that makes you feel included. It eases things. And I’ve noticed this with all three of them.”