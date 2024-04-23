Fahadh Faasil is one of the rising superstars in the Malayalam film industry. He is one of the finest and the most reliable performers in the industry. Throughout his career, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, namely Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mammootty. In a latest interview, he talked about his experience of working with these stars and the things that he has learned from them.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil talked about his experience of sharing the screen with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mammootty. He recalled how he asked Rajinikanth if he was familiar with his films. He said, “I keep asking Rajini sir, ‘Have you seen any of my films’. He says, ‘No, no, no. I don’t need to see your films. I know.’ He’s seen ‘Vikram’ and ‘Maamannan’, but he’s heard about me, I guess. Regardless, for me, it’s absolutely brilliant just seeing them learn lines and deliver them…”
Talking about his experience of working with these three powerhouses of talent, the actor recalled, “When I see each of them perform individually – it’s not like I understand their process or method – but I understand how they’re so sincere in front of the camera. They’re very honest. And that’s because they purely believe that everyone’s equal in front of the camera. Whether it’s Rajini sir, or Kamal sir, or Mammukka… They come and they explore the scene, they consult the other actors, and there’s a discussion that makes you feel included. It eases things. And I’ve noticed this with all three of them.”
He revealed that Mammootty wanted to discuss how he goes through the acting process. He continued, “My situation was a little different when I met them. When I first worked with Mammukka, I had already done some films, and he wanted to discuss my process. By the time I met Kamal sir, I had done ‘CU Soon’… Watching them work, the history of cinema runs through me. It’s so unreal for me. I’m tripping on it.” The actor added that he wants to work with them only to witness their talent and to learn from them.
Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in ‘Aavesham’ where he played the role of a local goon, Ranga. His performance in the film has been appreciated by his fans and critics alike.