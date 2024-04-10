After the box office success of ‘Maamannan’, Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for his first release of 2024. Titled ‘Aavesham’, the buzz around this film is quite high among fans. A recent report reveals that the film has already earned over Rs 78 lakhs in pre-sales business. In this movie, Faasil plays the role of a local gangster. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the inspiration behind his look.
At a recent promotional event, Fahadh Faasil opened up about his role in ‘Aavesham.’ The actor is set to play a goon named Ranga in this flick. As reported by The Times of India, Faasil said that his role has been inspired by a goon in Bangalore. He candidly revealed that the goon’s look significantly influenced the creative choices that were made by the makers for his look. He also discussed the intricacies of playing this role and talked about his distinctive appearance.
As Ranga, Faasil is seen in an all-white ensemble. He has accessorized this look with a thick handlebar mustache and multiple gold accessories on his neck and wrists. He talked about how he mastered Ranga’s dialect which is a mix of Malayalam and Kannada. The actor said, “It was quite a challenge to get the language down perfectly. My character doesn't speak fluent Malayalam or Kannada. He's quite loud and fun, so I had to make sure I nailed all those aspects.”
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, ‘Aavesham’ revolves around three teenagers who come to Bangalore to study engineering. In college, they find themselves entangled in a conflict with senior students. They seek the help of Ranga, a local gangster. The movie also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The movie is reportedly based on a real-life incident that took place during Madhavan’s college days. The movie is set to release on April 11.