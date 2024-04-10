At a recent promotional event, Fahadh Faasil opened up about his role in ‘Aavesham.’ The actor is set to play a goon named Ranga in this flick. As reported by The Times of India, Faasil said that his role has been inspired by a goon in Bangalore. He candidly revealed that the goon’s look significantly influenced the creative choices that were made by the makers for his look. He also discussed the intricacies of playing this role and talked about his distinctive appearance.