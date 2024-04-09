Every year, filmmakers release fantastic films to mark the occasion of Eid. This year is no different. Eid brings with it a lineup of highly anticipated theatrical releases. The releases revolve around a wide range of genres which provide something for almost everyone. These releases are some of the most anticipated releases of this year. In case you want to watch something in cinemas this weekend, we have curated a list of theatrical releases that you can catch at a cinema near you.
From Bollywood to Hollywood to even regional cinema, here are 10 movies that you can watch in theatres this Eid.
1. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Two soldiers undertake a high-stakes mission to retrieve a stolen weapon from a brilliant yet vengeful scientist who is determined to use AI technology to destroy India. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Release Date: April 11
2. 'Maidaan'
The film revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a football coach. Under his guidance, India secured gold medals in the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games, and it also became Asia's first football team to reach the semifinals of the 1956 Summer Olympics. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.
Release Date: April 11
3. 'Aavesham'
Starring Fahadh Faasil, this Malayalam film revolves around three teenagers who arrive in Bangalore to pursue their engineering education. They find themselves in conflict with senior students on campus. They seek the help of a local gangster named Ranga to help them out
Release Date: April 11
4. ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’
This Malayalam period drama film boasts of an ensemble cast of Nivin Pauly, Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeta Pillai, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair and Shaan Rahman. The story follows two young men as they leave their hometown in Kerala to pursue their dreams of making it big in the South Indian film industry during the 1970s and 1980s.
Release Date: April 11
5. ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’
This Telugu horror comedy stars Anjali, Sunil, and Sreenivas Reddy. This movie is a sequel to the 2014 film – ‘Geethanjali.’ The movie will follow Geethanjali as she seeks paranormal help to confront a ghost haunting her friend's mansion.
Release Date: April 11
6. 'DeAr'
Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, this Tamil romantic drama film will revolve around a newly married couple as they try to navigate the challenges that come their way.
Release Date: April 11
7. ‘Back To Black’
Starring Marisa Abela, this film explores the journey of Amy Winehouse, from her beginnings as a jazz musician in North London during the early 2000s to her rise as a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for hits like ‘Rehab’ and ‘Back to Black’.
Release Date: April 12
8. ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’
This film showcases the epic showdown between two iconic titans. It is being hailed for its breathtaking visual effects and action sequences that leave the audience on the edge of their seats.
Release Date: In theatres
9. 'The First Omen'
This horror flick revolves around a mysterious photo of a baby named Scianna who is linked to an unnatural birth. Tragedy strikes when a construction accident leaves Harris grievously injured on the church steps. Meanwhile, at the Vizzardeli Orphanage in Rome, unsettling things take place. As Margaret uncovers dark secrets and faces supernatural threats, she forms alliances and confronts the darkness.
Release Date: In theatres
10. 'Kung Fu Panda 4'
Po assists his fathers in opening a new restaurant but he has to make a pivotal decision when Master Shifu reveals he must evolve beyond the Dragon Warrior role. When confronted by the return of his old enemy Tai Lung, Po allies with the fox bandit Zhen to confront the sorceress Chameleon, who seeks to harness kung fu masters' spirits for power. However, Zhen betrays Po.
Release Date: In theatres