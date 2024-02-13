Fahadh Faasil To Star In 'Karate Chandran', Pictures From His Karate Session Go Viral

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is known for ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’, ‘Malik’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is set to headline the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Karate Chandran’.

The film also stars Malayalam actor Dileesh Pothan, who has earlier collaborated with Fahadh on ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’.