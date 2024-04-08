Tiger Shroff Compares 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To 'The Avengers', Here's What He Said

In a recent conversation with Times Now, Tiger Shroff talked about this most anticipated release. He talked about how he learned a lot on the sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He revealed that he has performed the action sequences in this film by himself. He said, “I definitely had a blast in more ways than one. I’d like to credit a lot of the blast to our director Ali sir (Ali Abbas Zafar). He is known for his excellence in the action genre and for his big-scale action films. All the action you will see is primarily live, Akshay sir and I running through fire, through bomb blasts, using actual weaponry… All the action scenes you will see in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ are real. This is as real as it gets. Being an action buff I definitely had a blast.”