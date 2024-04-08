Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Compares 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To 'The Avengers', Here's What He Said

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' In a recent interview, he compared this film to 'The Avengers.'

Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Photo: IMDb
After the box office failure of ‘Ganapath’, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his first film of this year. The actor is set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ In a recent interview, he talked about this film and also revealed that this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is their take on ‘The Avengers.’

In a recent conversation with Times Now, Tiger Shroff talked about this most anticipated release. He talked about how he learned a lot on the sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He revealed that he has performed the action sequences in this film by himself. He said, “I definitely had a blast in more ways than one. I’d like to credit a lot of the blast to our director Ali sir (Ali Abbas Zafar). He is known for his excellence in the action genre and for his big-scale action films. All the action you will see is primarily live, Akshay sir and I running through fire, through bomb blasts, using actual weaponry… All the action scenes you will see in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ are real. This is as real as it gets. Being an action buff I definitely had a blast.”

The movie is set to clash with the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan.’ While talking about this clash, he mentioned that ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will remind fans of ‘The Avengers.’ He continued, “I am sure Maidaan is a brilliant film. I am very intrigued by the trailer, and I am a big fan of Ajay sir. Why should people watch our films? Well, Eid is a time for celebration. And ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is one big celebration, honestly…Trust me, Akshay sir and I are fun to watch. This is our take on ‘The Avengers’… It is entertainment for every age group.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to release on April 10. The movie will also star Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ronit Roy.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran

BY Garima Das

