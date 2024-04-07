Art & Entertainment

Pooja Entertainment’s 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' On Upward Climb With Massive Advance Opening

The advance ticket booking for the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is soaring through the roof.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Photo: YouTube
The advance booking opened at 4 p.m., and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets had already been booked by eager moviegoers.

As per the current trend projection, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will surpass 100,000 tickets sold by Wednesday.

The remarkable success of advance ticket sales for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is proof of the film's widespread appeal and the anticipation it has generated within the moviegoers. With an astounding 12,000 tickets sold within the first five hours of advance ticketing alone, the film has already made its mark as a box-office hit in the making.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.

