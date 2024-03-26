'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran

The makers today, March 26, unveiled 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The movie has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. It marks Akshay and Tiger's first film together and fans are waiting with bated breath to see both setting the screens on fire with their action stunts. From the trailer, it seems they won't disappoint the audiences as both are seen performing some really high-octane action scenes and combats.