'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran

The makers today, March 26, unveiled 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The movie has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. It marks Akshay and Tiger's first film together and fans are waiting with bated breath to see both setting the screens on fire with their action stunts. From the trailer, it seems they won't disappoint the audiences as both are seen performing some really high-octane action scenes and combats.
In the trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Akshay and Tiger's characters give it all to protect the nation from a terrorist attack. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist, Kabir aka Pralay, who has hijacked a very powerful and dangerous weapon. Akshay and Tiger are assigned the task of getting back the weapon safely to the country.
Watch the trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' here.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are playing soldiers in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Tiger's character is heard saying, ''Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitan hain hum'' and then Akshay's character says, “Bachke rehna, Hindustan hai hum". Prithviraj Sukumaran who is playing an antagonist is seen sporting long hair and his face was covered with a mask. Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar joins Tiger and Akshay on the mission to take down Pralay.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in key roles. It will be released in theatres on April 10 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
From the trailer, we can make it out that the film will have som hard-hitting dialogues. The action scenes look captivating. As it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who had earlier directed films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', is not new to action genres. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is high on action with guns blazing, fight scenes, etc like his previous films. Well, story wise, will the film provide anything new to the audience? Time will tell.
Tiger and Akshay, who are best known for their actions, are seen performing some amazing stunts in the trailer. Sonakshi doesn't seem to have much screen space while Alaya and Manushi are having pretty good screen time in the film.
For the unversed, the original 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that released in 1998, starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. It was directed by David Dhawan.