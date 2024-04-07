‘Maidaan’: 10 Sports Dramas That You Must Watch Before Seeing Ajay Devgn’s Football Movie

‘Dangal’ is the real-life story of a father who trains his daughters to be the stars of wrestling world. It showcases the will of Mahavir Singh Phogat who considers his daughters no less and makes them the first ever female world-class wrestlers of India, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The film was highly well received by the audiences for the storytelling of Nitesh Tiwari, outstanding acting performances by the adult and child actors and music. Till date it remains the only film from India to have crossed Rs 2000 crore mark. It is a must watch film for Aamir Khan fans.