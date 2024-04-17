Fahadh Faasil is currently basking under the success of ‘Aavesham.’ The actor played the role of a local goon in this movie and his performance was well received by the audience and the critics. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about the failure of ‘Dhoomam.’ He talked about why he felt that the film failed to resonate with the audience.
As reported by Onmanorama, Fahadh Faasil reflected on the failure of ‘Dhoomam.’ The actor said that the film had a good concept but it failed when it came to executing it. He talked about how the film had a promising concept. He explained that maybe some films will have a good concept, but it is possible that it will not be translated similarly on screen. He also talked about how certain things should not be made into films and that was the case with ‘Dhoomam.’
In ‘Dhoomam’, Faasil played the role of a corporate executive of a successful tobacco company. The initial perception of the film was that it aimed to shed light on the hazards of smoking. But the actor talked about how he could not dissuade others from smoking as he smokes cigarettes himself. The movie delved into themes of corporate entanglements and their implications. This was highlighted by how the tobacco firm was owned by an insurance company. However, these nuances were lost as people perceived the film to be a psychological thriller.
The film was released in Malayalam and Kannada and it starred Achyuth Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Aparna Balamurali, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It was written and directed by Pawan Kumar.