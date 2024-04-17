As reported by Onmanorama, Fahadh Faasil reflected on the failure of ‘Dhoomam.’ The actor said that the film had a good concept but it failed when it came to executing it. He talked about how the film had a promising concept. He explained that maybe some films will have a good concept, but it is possible that it will not be translated similarly on screen. He also talked about how certain things should not be made into films and that was the case with ‘Dhoomam.’