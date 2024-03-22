Outlook’s Verdict

The best part about ‘Abraham Ozler’ is the performance by Jayaram. The movie has an ensemble cast, all of whom are powerhouses of talent. They could have taken the film several notches higher if the script and the direction allowed them to. As I finished watching the film, all I could think was how much better the movie could have been if the same script was treated slightly differently. The script has the potential but the way it was directed was a letdown. The only good thing that I am taking away from this film apart from the performance is the ending. The ending left me with thoughts. The open ending will leave you feeling uneasy because you start wanting answers after the movie keeps showing and stating the obvious. I am going with 2.5 stars.