Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Mammootty shared, not one, but two new posters of ‘Turbo.’ The first poster shows the actor seated on the bonnet of a jeep in a white shirt and white dhoti. One of his hands is placed on his knee, while the other one is placed on his waist. In another poster, the actor is seen showing his side profile as he looks away from the camera. Sharing these posters, he revealed the new release date of the film – June 13.