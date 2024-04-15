Veteran actor Mammootty has acted in over 400 films, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. The actor started this year with ‘Bramayugam’ where he delivered one of his best performances to date. After this Rahul Sadasivan's directorial, the actor will be next seen in ‘Turbo.’ The buzz around this film is getting higher with each passing day as it will show the actor in an action-comedy avatar. The makers have now shared a major update about the film. They have revealed the new release date of the movie.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Mammootty shared, not one, but two new posters of ‘Turbo.’ The first poster shows the actor seated on the bonnet of a jeep in a white shirt and white dhoti. One of his hands is placed on his knee, while the other one is placed on his waist. In another poster, the actor is seen showing his side profile as he looks away from the camera. Sharing these posters, he revealed the new release date of the film – June 13.
He wrote, “Turbo Jose Arriving on June 13, 2024 @TurboTheFilm @MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm @Truthglobalofcl #TurboFromJune13.” Take a look at the posters here.
The posters have become the talk of the town. One fan said, “The best actor of the decade with another banger.” A second fan wrote, “Mass hysteria in theatres worldwide from June 13, 2024.” A third fan commented, “Getting ready for pure unadulterated mass from the Megastar.”
Directed by Vysakh, ‘Turbo’ will also star Sunil, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Johny Antony, and Alexander Prasanth in pivotal roles. The movie has been written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. while Christo Xavier has composed the music for the film.