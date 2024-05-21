Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar

On the work front, Mohanlal's last outing was in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. It received negative reviews from critics and audiences. He will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan', the first look of which was unveiled today. Mohanlal also has 'Vrushabha' in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. The actor is also reuniting with Shobana with whom he worked in multiple films together. The film is titled 'L360' by Tharun Moorthy. It is Shobana and Mohanlal's 56th film together. The details about the film is currently under wraps. Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.