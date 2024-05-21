Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned a year older today, May 21. To mark the special occasion, his fans and industry colleagues have showered him with birthday wishes on social media. Mohanlal's peers Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others have extended heartfelt wishes to the actor on his 64th birthday.
Mammootty was among the first to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. He shared a picture with the 'Drishyam' actor which was clicked at a recent film event. In the pic, the 'Bramayugam' actor was seen kissing Mohanlal on his cheek. "Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic),'' wrote Mammootty as he captioned it.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently working with him on 'Lucifer 2', shared a picture from the film sets with Laletta. ''Happy birthday Laletta!,'' wrote the 'Goat' actor.
Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wished Mohanlal with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every Malayalees and that of every Indian cinema lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)''.
On the work front, Mohanlal's last outing was in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. It received negative reviews from critics and audiences. He will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan', the first look of which was unveiled today. Mohanlal also has 'Vrushabha' in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. The actor is also reuniting with Shobana with whom he worked in multiple films together. The film is titled 'L360' by Tharun Moorthy. It is Shobana and Mohanlal's 56th film together. The details about the film is currently under wraps. Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.
Mohanlal's career spanns over four decades, and he has acted in more than 400 films with several hits. Even in his 60s, he is giving some of the stellar performances.
Wishing Mohanlal a very Happy Birthday!