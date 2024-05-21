South Cinema

Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar

As Mohanlal turned a year older today, he was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes by his colleagues and fans.

Instagram
Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran wish Mohanlal on his birthday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned a year older today, May 21. To mark the special occasion, his fans and industry colleagues have showered him with birthday wishes on social media. Mohanlal's peers Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others have extended heartfelt wishes to the actor on his 64th birthday.

Mammootty was among the first to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. He shared a picture with the 'Drishyam' actor which was clicked at a recent film event. In the pic, the 'Bramayugam' actor was seen kissing Mohanlal on his cheek. "Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic),'' wrote Mammootty as he captioned it.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently working with him on 'Lucifer 2', shared a picture from the film sets with Laletta. ''Happy birthday Laletta!,'' wrote the 'Goat' actor.

Oscar-award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wished Mohanlal with a heartfelt post. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every Malayalees and that of every Indian cinema lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)''.

On the work front, Mohanlal's last outing was in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. It received negative reviews from critics and audiences. He will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan', the first look of which was unveiled today. Mohanlal also has 'Vrushabha' in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. The actor is also reuniting with Shobana with whom he worked in multiple films together. The film is titled 'L360' by Tharun Moorthy. It is Shobana and Mohanlal's 56th film together. The details about the film is currently under wraps. Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.

Mohanlal's career spanns over four decades, and he has acted in more than 400 films with several hits. Even in his 60s, he is giving some of the stellar performances.

Wishing Mohanlal a very Happy Birthday!

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement
  2. Shadow Boxing: BJP And BJD's Power Play In Odisha
  3. 15 Cases Lodged For Illegal Hoardings In Maharashtra's Latur; 2 Billboards, 15 Banners Removed
  4. Elections In Kashmir Bring In A Sea Of Emotions
  5. Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2
Entertainment News
  1. Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar
  2. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Turns Heads In A DIY Sequined Saree For Her Second Look, Sonam Kapoor Labels It 'Best Outfit'
  3. Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event
  4. Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma To No Longer Collaborate On 'Rakshas' Due To Creative Differences: Report
  5. Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli Receives The Honorary Palme d'Or, Makes History As First Collective Entity To Win Top Prize
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. French Sports Minister Demands Sanctions After Monaco Player Covers Anti-Homophobia Badge
  4. Meritus Cup: Aarav Dewan Crowned Champion In Karting
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Auction Pick Rescues Swapnil Singh From Quitting Cricket
World News
  1. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  2. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  3. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
  4. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Poll Rallies In Bihar, UP Today; Over 60% Voter Turnout In 5th Phase
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head