Asha Parekh Opens Up On Marriage Rumours With Shammi Kapoor, Addresses Her Strained Relationship With Shatrughan Sinha

Asha Parekh was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s. In her career span, she worked in over 85 films and gave several hits. The 81-year-old actress appeared in Arbaaz Khan's show 'The Invincibles 2', where she opened up about the marriage rumours with Shammi Kapoor and her tiff with Shatrughan Sinha.
On Monday, the promo of the upcoming episode of 'The Invincibles Series Season 2' was released, where Asha Parekh opened up about her life, and also made some revelations about the industry back then. In the teaser, the veteran actress opened up about the time when ‘actresses enjoyed alcohol’ and also recalled an incident when ‘her eyes were so red that she had refused to shoot the next day’. When Arbaaz asked her about the marriage rumours with Shammi Kapoor, she quipped, “Yes, we were married.”
Parekh also talked about her strained bond with Shatrughan Sinha. She said, “It was like let’s do just like the way I want. And then he gave some statements in the press, which were very derogatory to him, not to me." She also recalled Guru Dutt calling her mother and telling her that he doesn’t think she can be a heroine.
Asha Parekh made her acting debut as a child artist with 'Maa'. She made her debut as a lead actress in 1959 film 'Dil Deke Dekho'. She starred in several films including 'Ziddi', 'Mere Sanam', 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai', 'Teesri Manzil', 'Bharosa', 'Love in Tokyo', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke' and 'Do Badan' among others. 1981's 'Kaalia' was her last film, and then she stopped working in films. She then became a television director with the Gujarati serial 'Jyoti'. Asha Parekh produced serials like 'Kora Kagaz', 'Palash ke Phool', 'Dal Mein Kaala' and 'Baaje Payal'.