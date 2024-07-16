After an arduous wait of almost three years, the makers of ‘Stranger Things 5’ have started dropping hints and teasers about the upcoming season on social media. These teaser videos are upping the ante and are leaving fans excited for the fifth season. Ahead of the 2025 release of the new season, the makers have shared the first BTS video from the show.
The first BTS video of ‘Stranger Things 5’ promises a season that will be bigger and better. The show is halfway done filming for the final season. The video shows Maya Hawke and Joe Keery introducing themselves on the first day of the shoot. As the video progresses, the audience is introduced to the OG Gang of Mike, Dustin, Will, and Lucas as they ponder over a table and plan out their next moves.
Take a look at the first BTS video of ‘Stranger Things’ here.
The video also shows a glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. She is seen driving in a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants to the set. She recalls how it has been a decade since she has been associated with the ‘Stranger Things’ franchise. Speaking to the camera, she said, “I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20-years-old. Feels very weird.”
Sadie Sink, who plays the role of Max, is also seen walking in the costume warehouse where she points at the blue and yellow hoodie that she used to wear in the season. The video also gives a glimpse of Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton as they get into the skin of her character.
‘Stranger Things 5’ is expected to pick up from where the previous season ended. The show will revolve around Will who battles with the demons inside him and Vecna who continues to unleash terror on the citizens of Hawkins.