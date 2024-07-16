Hollywood

'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'

The makers of 'Stranger Things 5' have shared the first BTS video from the new season. The final season promises to be bigger and better.

Stranger Things 5 First Look
'Stranger Things 5' first BTS video Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After an arduous wait of almost three years, the makers of ‘Stranger Things 5’ have started dropping hints and teasers about the upcoming season on social media. These teaser videos are upping the ante and are leaving fans excited for the fifth season. Ahead of the 2025 release of the new season, the makers have shared the first BTS video from the show.

The first BTS video of ‘Stranger Things 5’ promises a season that will be bigger and better. The show is halfway done filming for the final season. The video shows Maya Hawke and Joe Keery introducing themselves on the first day of the shoot. As the video progresses, the audience is introduced to the OG Gang of Mike, Dustin, Will, and Lucas as they ponder over a table and plan out their next moves.

Take a look at the first BTS video of ‘Stranger Things’ here.

The video also shows a glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. She is seen driving in a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants to the set. She recalls how it has been a decade since she has been associated with the ‘Stranger Things’ franchise. Speaking to the camera, she said, “I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20-years-old. Feels very weird.”

Sadie Sink, who plays the role of Max, is also seen walking in the costume warehouse where she points at the blue and yellow hoodie that she used to wear in the season. The video also gives a glimpse of Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton as they get into the skin of her character.

‘Stranger Things 5’ is expected to pick up from where the previous season ended. The show will revolve around Will who battles with the demons inside him and Vecna who continues to unleash terror on the citizens of Hawkins.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  4. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  5. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
Entertainment News
  1. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  2. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player