After enthralling the audience with four successful seasons, ‘Stranger Things’ is currently in production with its fifth and last season. The fourth season premiered in 2022, and the final season is expected to premiere on Netflix next year, which is 2025. Ahead of the release of Season Five, actor Maya Hawke opened up about the new season and revealed that it will be like ‘eight movies’ packed into one.
Appearing on the Podcrushed Podcast, Maya Hawke opened up about ‘Stranger Things 5.’ The actor spoke to Penn Badgley and revealed that the final season will be bigger and better. She revealed that the makers are planning to show the series in all its post-apocalyptic glory. She mentioned that the final season will be like ‘eight movies.’ She said, “It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them. We’re making basically eight movies.”
Hawke mentioned that it takes the makers an entire year to film a season with eight episodes. The show got delayed because of the writer’s strike and now it is expected to air in 2025. Talking about her dynamic with the cast of ‘Stranger Things’, she mentioned that she has gotten closer to everyone. She added, “Every year, I’ve gotten closer and closer with my cast and gotten more and more comfortable in the city and, um, more and more able to take care of myself here.”
Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ concluded with Vecna (portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower) initiating his scheme, leading to the Upside Down encroaching on Hawkins. Released in 2022, Season 4 became one of the most watched shows on the platform. The show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink among others in lead roles.