South Cinema

Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch

At the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal', Ramesh Narayan allegedly refused to accept a memento from Asif Ali. The video has gone viral on social media.

X
Ramesh Narayan and Asif Ali at the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal' Photo: X
info_icon

The trailer of ‘Manorathangal’ was released recently. The nine-part anthology series features talented actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil. At the trailer launch of the series, music director Ramesh Narayan refused to receive a memento from actor Asif Ali. The video has gone viral on social media and fans are calling the musician out for his behaviour.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ramesh Narayan is seen being presented with a memento at the trailer launch of ‘Manorathangal.’ Actor Asif Ali was seen giving the present to the musician. However, the musician shook the actor’s hands and allegedly refused to take the present from him. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Ramesh Narayan refuses to take the award from #AsifAli. Very poor etiquette from him. Asif kept his happy demeanour despite the snub.”

Take a look at the viral video here.

The user who shared the video claimed that Narayan wanted the present from director Jayaraj. They wrote, “I guess Ramesh Narayan the Music Director stubbornly wanted to receive the award from his director Jayaraj. However, he should have requested the same from organizers rather than disrespecting Asif by not even having eye contact.” The video has fetched over 137.4K views.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Really bad, and Ramesh Narayan had this kind of attitude in previous times too.” A second user commented, “Some self-said intellectuals have this kind of attitude in them, they can't take awards from mainstream people. Disgusting behaviour.” A third user commented, “It was totally disrespectful that too from an experienced old man. There is a basic thing called respect which ppl forget when they reach a high level. Shame on you Ramesh Narayan.”

Narayan and Asif have not commented on the video as of now. ‘Manorathangal’ is set to stream on Zee5 from August 15 onwards.

