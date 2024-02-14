Taking to her Instagram, Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ and also announced the release date of the film. From the looks of the poster, it looks like the film will focus on the ramifications of love in the digital age. The movie is now set to hit cinemas on April 19. Sharing the poster, Kapoor wrote, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April.”