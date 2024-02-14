After much waiting, Ektaa Kapoor has announced the release of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.’ The film which was set to release on February 16 has been postponed. The producer took to her social media to share a motion poster of the film and to announce the new release date.
Taking to her Instagram, Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ and also announced the release date of the film. From the looks of the poster, it looks like the film will focus on the ramifications of love in the digital age. The movie is now set to hit cinemas on April 19. Sharing the poster, Kapoor wrote, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April.”
Take a look at the poster of ‘Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2’ here.
Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “Woah, did y'all give us a virtual V-Day gift by sharing this FAB poster?” A second fan wrote, “WOW, the poster looks so damn amazing! Can’t wait for the movie.” A third fan commented, “The new poster of LSD2 is looking fire.”
‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will delve into the lives of couples in this age where people are obsessed with their digital personas. The sequel was announced in 2021 but it got delayed. ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’ was released in 2010 and it starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt Bharuccha.
Not much is known about the cast of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2.’ However, Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee had arrived at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house to select the leading lady for the film. The duo had chosen Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the sequel.