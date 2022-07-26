Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor Insists 'Ek Villain Returns' Is Not A Korean Film's Remake

Ekta Kapoor wriggled out of answering a question on whether Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain' was a Korean film's rip-off and said instead that 'Ek Villain Returns' wasn't. She was speaking at a media interaction in the national capital on Monday evening.

Ek Villain Returns
Ek Villain Returns T Series

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:28 pm

Ektaa Kapoor wriggled out of answering a question on whether Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain' was a Korean film's rip-off and said instead that 'Ek Villain Returns' wasn't. She was speaking at a media interaction in the national capital on Monday evening.

When a reporter asked about actor-turned-trade analyst Kamaal R. Khan's comment on the inspiration for the 2014 film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, Ektaa chose instead to talk about 'Ek Villain Returns' and how it came about. (Kamaal R. Khan, who's better known for his stint on 'Bigg Boss' and his tweets, incidentally, made a guest appearance in 'Ek Villain'.)

"I will tell you the real story of this movie," Ektaa said. "Mohit told me about the script and I said that the 'Ek Villain' franchise had to be bigger this time. Mohit worked on the script and Rohit Shetty liked it. I then went to Rohit, and I am his sister, so I requested him, and he, very sweetly, like good brothers do, gave me the script back and said that's yours."

She added: "Whosoever is going to listen to this script will like it. It has not been made in any other language. I don't know what Korean Mr KRK is watching. But he seems to know more than I know, I think."

'Ek Villain Returns', which is scheduled for a July 29 release, has a star cast that includes John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. John, Arjun and Disha were at the press conference along with Ektaa and T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar. John and Arjun talked about how challenging it was to play grey shades on screen. Arjun said: "I have played grey characters in earlier movies such as 'Ishaqzaade' or 'Gunday'. But the kind of role I am playing and the way my character wants to be dark and hated, is something I have never done before."

John pointed out that the four main characters, because they are so different from each other, would keep audiences riveted to the film till the end.

Arjun also talked about action sequences in the movie and his experience of working with John: "I was able to stand in front of John because he was gracious enough to allow me to stand in front of him and make me feel secure and comfortable." John returned the compliment, saying: "Arjun should do more action films."

Related stories

Tara Sutaria Records Her First Ever Hindi Song In 'Ek Villain Returns'

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On His 'Ek Villain 2' Transformation

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ek Villain Returns Ek Villain Sequel Action-Drama Action Thriller John Abraham Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Mohit Suri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19