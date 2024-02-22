Dwayne Johnson Is Producing Film Based On Wrestler Ric Flair’s Flamboyant Life

“Because I realized just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business, and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did.”

He added that Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time.

“But with achieving that GOAT status – he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price. “And lived to tell the story. I’ve known Ric since I was 8 years old when he and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson were wrestling together in the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) This project is personal for me and we at @sevenbucksprod and #KevinMischer films can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story.”