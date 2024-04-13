Art & Entertainment

DJ Paul Fisher Shares How He Explored 'Shopping Streets Of Colaba', Relished Masala Chai, Vada Pav

Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER, whose name is Paul Fisher, enthralled Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance and shared that during his time in the country he relished some masala chai and vada pav.

Advertisement

Billboard.com
DJ Paul Fisher Photo: Billboard.com
info_icon

Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER, whose name is Paul Fisher, enthralled Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance and shared that during his time in the country he relished some masala chai and vada pav.

Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER, whose name is Paul Fisher enthralled Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance and shared that during his time in the country he relished some masala chai and vada pav.

Fisher stated: “India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing and I look forward to seeing my Indian fans soon. I enjoyed my time in Mumbai.”

Advertisement

“I watched the cricket match in the stadium, explored the shopping streets of Colaba, relished some masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive, and caught the sunset at Gateway Of India.”

Fisher's electrifying showcase at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

He entered the venue saying “Mumbai” leaving the crowd whistling and cheering. The DJ belted out his hits such as ‘Losing It’, ‘Take It Off’, ‘Stop It’, ‘Crowd Control’ and ‘Freaks’ spanning across a 2-hour plus after hours set.

He was supported by local talents such as Candice Redding, REALMM, AXL Stace, Art Storm, Afterall and Almost Human.

Advertisement

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said: “The event was a super success and we managed to pull off a one-of-its-kind showcase with a hotly anticipated house and techno global music act, setting a new precedent within the live event dance music industry of India.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch