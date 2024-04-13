Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Celebrates Guru Gobind Singh's Greatness In Baisakhi Song

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh celebrated Baisakhi by releasing a devotional song, 'Baaj Te Ghoda', recalling the consecration of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singhji on this day in 1699.

Diljit Dosanjh
The song references the popular image of the Tenth Guru riding a white stallion with a hawk on his right hand.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram on Saturday to share a video of himself paying a visit to the Gurudwara. In the video, the superstar can be seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjamas, with a ceremonial yellow turban to complete the look.

The video conveys the spiritual ambience of the Gurudwara with many people offering their prayers, and singers singing to the tune of the harmonium. Diljit sat in silence with his eyes closed.

In the caption Diljit shares the refrain of the song penned by the celebrated young Punjabi poet, Harmanjeet Singh. It reads: "That is the time when the real Baisakhi happens, when the Dhur (Servant of the Lord) arises from within. To attain the sight of the hawk and the horse millions of rishi-munis would be prepared to sacrifice their lives."

Diljit signed off with: "Millions of congratulations to all the friends on the occasion of Baisakhi."

The popular actor-singer has been riding high on success. Not long ago, he surprised his fans with his performance alongside the pop star Ed Sheeran at the latter’s Mumbai concert, and now his recent streaming movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

In the film, Diljit essays the titular role of the highest-selling Punjabi artiste of all times, who was murdered along with his wife Amarjot Kaur by assailants for singing allegedly vulgar songs.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Diljit.

