Diane Kruger Says Her Audition For 'Troy' Was Uncomfortable

The Wolfgang Petersen-directed film, which Warner Bros. released in May 2004, also featured an A-list ensemble cast in actors such as Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Brian Cox and Sean Bean.

Actress Diane Kruger Instagram

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 3:38 pm

Hollywood star Diane Kruger, who played Helen of Troy in the 2004 historical epic 'Troy' has opened up about her awkward audition for the film with a studio official.

Speaking to Variety during the ongoing SXSW Festival, Kruger said the whole process left her feeling like "meat".

The actor said, “I remember testing for ‘Troy’ and having to go to the studio head in costume. And I felt like meat, being looked up and down and was asked, ‘Why do you think you should be playing this?'”

Diane Kruger as Helen in 'Troy'
Diane Kruger as Helen in 'Troy' Instagram

The Wolfgang Petersen-directed film, which Warner Bros. released in May 2004, also featured an A-list ensemble cast in actors such as Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, Peter O'Toole and Rose Byrne.

The model-turned-actor, 45, whose film credits include titles such as 'Inglourious Basterds', 'Unknown' and 'In the Fade', did not name the Warner Bros. executive she was referencing but said she had her share of situations in Hollywood.

“I've been put in situations that were so inappropriate and so uncomfortable. I think when I first started out, it just felt like, this is what it’s like. This is what Hollywood is like. Also, I come from modeling, and believe me, they have their moments," the actor recalled.

Diane Kruger as Helen in Troy
Diane Kruger as Helen in Troy Warner Bros.

"I've definitely come across the Weinsteins of this world from the get-go,” Kruger said referring to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexually harassing multiple actresses in 2017.

[With Inputs From PTI]

