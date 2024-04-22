Art & Entertainment

Cher, Jimmy Buffett, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the names of 16 artistes who will be inducted in 2024.

Instagram
Cher, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews, Mary J Blige Photo: Instagram
info_icon

According to ‘Variety’, the diverse list includes R&B/rock pioneer Big Mama Thornton, pop superstars Cher and Dionne Warwick, as well as 1970s-rooted rockers like Peter Frampton, Foreigner, and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside 1990s icons such as the Dave Matthews Band and Mary J. Blige.

Jimmy Buffett's inclusion among the inductees comes as a surprise. His entry is unexpected not only because the late singer/songwriter was not on the ballot this year but also because he had never been nominated before.

‘Variety’ reports that the Rock Hall’s committee, seemingly in a sentimental mood after Buffett's passing seven months ago, chose to honour him via a separate, non-voted category for “musical excellence”.

This honourary category also serves as the entry point for two other performers, who had previously been nominated without securing enough votes from the public -- Dionne Warwick and MC5. The latter group had been nominated six times without ever being voted in.

The complete list of inductees includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, Big Mama Thornton, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, and Suzanne de Passe.

It remains to be seen how Cher will respond to her induction.

Just last December, during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars... I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

