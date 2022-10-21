Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Chad Stahelski To Direct 'Black Samurai' Movie For Netflix

Chad Stahelski, the director of Keanu Reeves-led "John Wick" franchise, will tackle the feature adaptation of "Black Samurai" novel for Netflix.

Chad Stahelski
Chad Stahelski IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 1:00 pm

Writer Leigh Dana Jackson will adapt the novel series, penned by famed author Marc Olden, the streaming service said in a press release.

"Black Samurai" follows an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts, and becomes The Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop dangerous forces who threaten everything he holds dear.

Stahelski will also produce the project along with Jason Spitz, and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment; John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures.

Executive producers of the project are Diane Crafford, Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines.

Stahelski is currently working on the fourth part of "John Wick" series. The film, titled "John Wick: Chapter 4", will be released worldwide in March 2023.

