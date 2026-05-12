Cannes 2026 | Lakadbaggha 2 To Be Screened At Marché du Film Market

On the film's market debut at Cannes Film Festival, Jha shared, “Lakadbaggha was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals. Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct. We wanted to elevate the action—not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marché du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind.”