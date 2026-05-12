Cannes 2026 | Lakadbaggha 2 To Be Screened At Marché du Film Market

Summary of this article
India's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is set for exclusive screening at the Marché du Film Market, Cannes.
The film has been directed by Anshuman Jha, who also stars in it.
It has a stellar pan-Asian cast led by Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Adil Hussain and Sarah-Jane Dias.
Actor-director Anshuman Jha’s upcoming sophomore directorial, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, is set for an exclusive market screening at the Marché du Film, Cannes, ahead of its official release in mid-2026. The film is backed by the German production company Webfilmland Productions.
Lakadbaggha 2 at Cannes
Positioned as the world’s first animal-lover vigilante, the film franchise hopes to grab attention from leading global distributors and studios, including Toho, Kino, and The Jokers Films.
Set against the backdrop of Indonesia, Lakadbaggha 2 marks a significant milestone as the first official India–Indonesia co-production, bringing together a stellar pan-Asian cast led by Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Adil Hussain, Sarah-Jane Dias and Jha.
Jennifer Pengal of Webfilmland Productions, who has boarded as a partner for German distribution, said, “We first discovered Lakadbaggha at the Stuttgart Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Vision Award, and we’ve been tracking the franchise ever since. The global landscape doesn’t have an animal-lover vigilante—and India hasn’t produced an international martial arts star in this space. This film delivers both.
Anshuman Jha brings a rare quality—there’s a Bruce Lee-like intent, authenticity, and raw presence to his performance. What makes this film truly stand out is that the action isn’t just spectacle—it has purpose. It gives a voice to the voiceless.
This feels like a step forward for Asian martial arts cinema. It’s not just action—it’s action with a soul. And we believe it will resonate strongly with both action audiences and animal lovers across Europe.”
On the film's market debut at Cannes Film Festival, Jha shared, “Lakadbaggha was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals. Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct. We wanted to elevate the action—not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marché du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind.”