Abdullah Mohammad Saad's Miniseries, ANNiE, To Make World Premiere At Seriencamp Festival

The Bangladeshi filmmaker returns five years after his Cannes Un Certain Regard breakout, Rehana Maryam Noor

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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Annie
Annie Photo: Metrovideo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abdullah Mohammad Saad has a new miniseries on the cusp.

  • ANNiE is slated for a world premiere at Seriencamp 2026.

  • The dystopian series is led by Nazifa Tushi.

Abdullah Mohammad Saad, who stunned with his tense second feature, Rehana Maryam Noor (2021), is back with a new project. The Bangladeshi filmmaker continues to make significant dents on the global arena. While Rehana Maryam Noor became the first-ever Bangladeshi selection in Cannes Un Certain Regard, his new miniseries, ANNiE, is headed for its world premiere at Seriencamp 2026, Germany’s first festival dedicated entirely to television series. Nazifa Tushi leads the series.

The dystopian series will screen in the Spotlight: Women in Series section on June 9 at Cologne. The selection marks a great stride for Bangladeshi storytelling in international circuits. Struggling to fend for her five siblings, the titular 27-year-old nurse of ANNiE navigates a world untethered by a mysterious disease that triggers infected men to erupt in misogynistic attacks. One night, she's brutally attacked. With her world no longer the same, she battles the need for revenge and confronts her inner darkness.

Speaking about the series, Saad said, "ANNiE is essentially a chamber drama told through the eyes of a complex character like Annie. Like all of my previous works, I believe this series will question the eternal mistrust, inequality and violence embedded within relationships between men and women." Saad wrote, directed and developed the screenplay

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BY Debanjan Dhar

Tushi, who emerged with Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's Hawa (2022), attended the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year, reuniting with Sumon on Roid (2026). Sharing the news on social media along with the series poster, she wrote: “Finally, the moment has come. ANNiE. The honor of playing the most complex, yet beautiful character... and my thanks goes to my director, Abdullah Mohammad Saad, for breaking me again and again to make me ANNiE.”

Produced by Ehsanul Haque Babu, ANNiE also stars Yash Rohan, Sarika Sabrin and Farhana Mithu, among others, in key roles.

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