Abdullah Mohammad Saad's Miniseries, ANNiE, To Make World Premiere At Seriencamp Festival

The dystopian series will screen in the Spotlight: Women in Series section on June 9 at Cologne. The selection marks a great stride for Bangladeshi storytelling in international circuits. Struggling to fend for her five siblings, the titular 27-year-old nurse of ANNiE navigates a world untethered by a mysterious disease that triggers infected men to erupt in misogynistic attacks. One night, she's brutally attacked. With her world no longer the same, she battles the need for revenge and confronts her inner darkness.