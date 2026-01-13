'Deeply Grateful': Varun Dhawan Receives Blessings From Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s Wife Ahead Of Border 2 Release

Varun Dhawan is playing Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

Varun Dhawan meets Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's family ahead of Border 2 release Photo: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film, is set to hit the screens on January 23. The cast is currently on a promotional spree. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the war drama stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Varun is playing Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Ahead of the release of Border 2, the actor met Colonel Dahiya’s family and received blessings from the late army officer's wife.

Varun Dhawan seeks blessings from Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's wife

On Monday, taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a series of pictures meeting Dhano Devi and the colonel’s entire family. "Deeply honoured to meet PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife Smt. Dhano Devi Ji and his son Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya. Receiving their blessings to carry forward the legacy of PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya is an incredible honour. I am truly and deeply grateful. Jai Hind 🇮🇳," he captioned the post.

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. JP Dutta, who directed the original film, has served as the producer alongside his daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have also backed the film under their banner of T-Series.

The film also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.

Border 2 songs Ghar Kab Aaoge (a remake of Sandese Aate Hai), Ishq Da Chehra, Jaate Hue Lamhon, have already received immense love from the music lovers.

