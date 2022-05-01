Sunday, May 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bill Murray Addresses 'Being Mortal' Complaint: It's Been Quite An Education For Me

Actor Bill Murray has finally spoken up about the ongoing controversy on his upcoming film, ‘Being Mortal’, directed by actor-comic Aziz Ansari.

Bill Murray Addresses 'Being Mortal' Complaint: It's Been Quite An Education For Me
Bill Murray Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 2:12 pm

Days after production was suspended on ‘Being Mortal’ following complaints about Bill Murray's inappropriate on-set behaviour, the veteran actor addressed the issue saying there was a difference of opinion with a woman that he was working with that led to the grievance and pause.

"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," Murray told CNBC in an on-camera interview at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

On April 20, Searchlight Pictures had sent a letter to the movie's cast and crew to inform them that the production was being suspended due to a complaint they had investigated. The banner did not specify then who the complaint against was in the letter.

Later, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the suspension of the production had to do with a complaint against Murray.

Related stories

Tiger Shroff Wants To Take On A Superhero's Role In Hollywood

Being Mortal Production Suspended After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Jim Carrey: Would Have Sued Will Smith For $200 Million; Hollywood Is Just Spineless

While the ‘Ghostbusters’ star didn't provide further detail on what exactly happened on set, he said he was ‘optimistic’ that production would restart and that the incident would be settled between him and the woman.

"As of now we are talking, and we are trying to make peace with each other. We are both professionals. We like each others' work. We like each other, I think, and if we can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me," the actor-comedian, who is also reportedly a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder, said.

He has been spending time since production was shut down thinking about what happened, added Murray.

"The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now. Things change and the times change, so it's important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it's best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it's not best for the other person, it doesn't matter what happens for me," he said.

Searchlight is currently probing the matter but told the publication that they do not comment on investigations.

‘Being Mortal’, based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book, marks the feature directorial debut of actor-comic Aziz Ansari, who also stars in the film alongside Murray, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Controversial Remark Controversy Film Industry Bill Murray Aziz Ansari Los Angeles United States Of America USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

IPL 2022, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Match Updates

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again