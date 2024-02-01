‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Navid Sole's recent dance video with Ankita Lokhande went viral on social media, with several sections of people slamming the two reality show contestants. Now Navid has broken his silence on his viral dance video by sharing a statement on Instagram. He further clarified that his dance video with Ankita was only for “fun”, and requested social media users to not spread unnecessary rumours.
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Navid Sole On Viral Party Video With Ankita Lokhande: Was All In Good Fun, Nothing More
Navid Sole’s recent partying video with Ankita Lokhande got all the attention on social media.
Sharing his views on the viral dance video with Ankita, which was from the celebrations after the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finale, he said that everyone should focus on “positivity”, and how they were just enjoying the “moment”.
The UK-based businessman clarified, “Hello Everyone ... .I hope this message finds you in good spirits☺️I wanted to chat about the recent dance video that’s been making the rounds from Ankita and Vicky’s after-party. It seems there’s a bit of a buzz, and I thought it’s only fair to share my perspective on the matter.”
Navid further wrote, “I’ve noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankita’s dance with me, and I get it. But let me assure you, it was all in good fun and nothing more. Ankita and I share a fantastic friendship and have been one of my best friends in the house. She supported me so much in the Bigg Boss house and has so much love for her.”
He concluded the statement by writing, “Before the rumour mill starts spinning, let’s take a step back and appreciate the positive energy of the event. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment.”
Ankita Lokhande was the third runner-up in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, which saw comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. During the finale episode on January 28, the actress yet again faced criticism from her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain, who arrived as a guest to support Lokhande.
Host Salman Khan attempted to lighten the situation by asking them to make promises to each other. Ankita pledged to care for her family and stay with her husband Vicky Jain, apart from being asked by her mother-in-law to not participate in shows that could potentially tarnish the family's reputation.