Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Wishes Her Fans 'Shubho Nabobarsho' As She Drops Pic In Saree

Monalisa, who is known for her major work in Bhojpuri cinema, on Sunday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bengali new year.

Antara Biswas, who is known by her stage name Monalisa, hails from Kolkata and gained recognition through her participation in ‘Bigg Boss 10’.

The actress has done Bhojpuri films like ‘Ranbhoomi’, ‘Hum Hai Khalnayak’, ‘Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage’, ‘Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Pocket Gangsters’, and ‘Pawan Raja', among numerous others.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Monalisa, who enjoys 5.7 million followers, shared a picture of herself wearing an orange saree, smiling warmly while folding her hands. The image captures a glimpse of puja and havan.

The post features a sticker which reads: “Shubho NaboBarsho”.

The actress, who has worked in Hindi movies like ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Blackmail’, also shared a Reel video of herself from an event.

In the video, Monalisa is dressed in a pink and black outfit, showcasing her dance moves at the event. The video has music of the track 'Choli Ke Peeche' from ‘Crew’ sung by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun.

It is captioned: “How can I miss this song…. #cholikepeeche #looks #event.”

She also stars in the show ‘Laal Banarasi’ that airs on Nazara TV.

