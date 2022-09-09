Friday, Sep 09, 2022
BAFTA Pre- Emmys Tea Party Cancelled Following Queen's Demise

The BAFTA TV Tea Party scheduled for Saturday ahead of the Emmys has been cancelled in the light of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II At The Opening Of BAFTA Headquarters
Queen Elizabeth II At The Opening Of BAFTA Headquarters Instagram/ @bafta

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:30 pm

The BAFTA TV Tea Party scheduled for Saturday ahead of the Emmys has been cancelled in the light of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.

"In light of today's very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual BAFTA TV Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend."

We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA's President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy," BAFTA's statement said.

The annual festivities were set for Saturday afternoon at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in the lead-up to Monday's Prime time Emmys, reports Variety.

This year's guest list included Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Alex Borstein, Anthony Carrigan, James Cromwell, Alexandra Daddario, Paul W. Downs, Andrew Garfield, Park Hae-Soo, Phil Dunster, Lee Jung-jae, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Amy Poehler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Christina Ricci, Tony Shalhoub, Danny Strong and J. Smith-Cameron.

BAFTA CEO Kevin Price and chair Krishnendu Majumdar released a statement shortly after the queen's death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with the Academy spanned 50 years," it reads.

"Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK's creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund. Over the years, The Queen has visited countless film and television organisations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do."

The statement noted that the royal family was instrumental in the opening of BAFTA's headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London in 1976. Kenneth Branagh presented the queen with her own BAFTA in 2013, an honorary British Academy special award for her patronage of the film and television industries.

"Our thoughts are with our President, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy," Price and Majumdar also said in their statement.

