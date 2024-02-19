Deepika Padukone made her BAFTA Awards 2024 debut held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 18. The ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented an award in the Best Film Not In The English Language category. She turned up for the award ceremony looking absolutely gorgeous in a golden shimmery saree and a sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi. The actress shared glimpses of her BAFTA look ahead of the event.
Deepika Padukone presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language to director Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest'.
She arrived on the stage with her million dollar smile to present the award. Before presenting the award, the 'Pathaan' actress introduced the nominations of the categories. She said, “The incredible stories nominated in this category, depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, South Poland to Seoul and to Ukraine, the nominees are…” and the AV rolled out the nominations.
She announced the award saying, “And the BAFTA goes to… The Zone of Interest,” and congratulated the winner, director Jonathan Glazer.
Have a look at the video here.
Ahead of the ceremony, Deepika shared her stunning look on her Instagram handle. She posted the pics without any caption. She opted for minimal makeup, wore only a pair of statement earrings and tied her hair in a messy bun. The diva completed her look with a pair of high heels.
Deepika has indeed made India proud by representing the country on the global platform. She also made her Oscars debut in 2023. She had introduced SS Rajamouli's 'RRR’s song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 95th Academy Awards.
Work-wise, Deepika Padukone's 2023 was great. She delivered two blockbusters- 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'-both with Shah Rukh Khan. This year, she was seen in 'Fighter' that released in theatres in January. The movie also starred Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.