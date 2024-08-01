Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools

We have often seen celebrities falling prey to AI tools/models. Singer Arijit Singh also had become its victim, post which he filed a petition claiming that several platforms provide AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to synthesize duplicate sound recordings by mimicking his voice, mannerisms and other attributes.
In his plea, Arjiit had sought the protection of his personality rights with regard to his name, voice, signatures, photograph, image, caricature, likeness, persona, and various other attributes of his personality against unauthorized/unlicensed commercial exploitation and misuse.
As per a report in PTI, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice RI Chagla heard Singh's plea and passed an interim order on July 26, restricting eight online platforms from using or exploiting Arijit Singh's personality rights and remove/delete all such posts or content, voice conversion tools.
The 'Channa Mereya' singer, in his plea, also claimed that several YouTube channels and other persons were making memes and GIFs, that caused embarrassment and humiliation and affected his reputation.
Justice Chagla said, "What shocks the conscience of this court is the manner in which celebrities, particularly performers such as the present plaintiff are vulnerable to being targeted by unauthorized generative AI content''.
''The freedom of speech and expression allows for critique and commentary but does not grant the license to exploit a celebrity's persona for commercial gain,'' added Justice Chagla
He further said, "Making AI tools available that enable the conversion of any voice into that of a celebrity without his/her permission constitutes a violation of the celebrity's personality rights''.